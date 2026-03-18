'Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul speaks out on domestic violence allegation

'The Bachelorette' star Taylor Frankie Paul speaks with ABC News' Lara Spencer in an interview on 'Good Morning America' on March 18, 2026. (ABC News)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul says she is going through a "heavy time" as she faces a domestic violence allegation while promoting her new season of The Bachelorette.

"It's been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released,'" Paul said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. "It's supposed to be a really exciting time."

She continued, "I'm a person that will always speak my truth. That's what I'm known for. So when the time is right, I will be."

Paul is reportedly facing a domestic violence allegation involving ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Paul, a mother of three, shares one child with Mortensen.

According to People, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department in Utah said earlier this week that there is an "open domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and Mortensen, and that "allegations have been made in both directions."

Police told People that "contact was made with involved parties" back on Feb. 24 and 25.

ABC News has reached out to Mortensen for comment.

When asked for details on the investigation, the Draper Police Department shared a statement with ABC News, saying, "The Draper Police Department respects the rights and privacy of all citizens. Without an immediate impact to public safety, it is the practice of the department not to release details related to active investigations."

Paul confirmed to Good Morning America that production on season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted for the time being, saying, "As of now I have gotten word that it also has been paused."

She added, "As far as I know it was, but I don't know for how long."

The reality star said it was "hard to say" what her future on the show might look like.

"It's hard to see past this, I'm not going to lie. In this moment, it's just so heavy," she said.

She continued, "When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it's like the end of the world. That's what it feels like."

Despite the circumstances, Paul shared a glimmer of optimism, saying, "I've been here before and I got through it."

Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the reality TV show back in September.

The reality star spoke with GMA on Wednesday about her decision to join the show, offering perspective on her position as a mother of three and sharing that seeing other women on Secret Wives of Mormon Wives pursue their dreams inspired her to take a shot at the dating game.

"For me, dating as a mom of three is extremely difficult," she said, adding that The Bachelorette offered a chance "to go out, get away from my toxic cycle here in Utah, go date and then also have my kids come out and visit me."

"You don't realize how ... it can be exhausting too, but you're finding the love of your life, that's what you're striving for," she said.

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