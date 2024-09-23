Morgan Wallen’s “Famous Walk Out” included some Tennessee royalty

The T.J. Martell Foundation 49th Annual New York Honors Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martel)

By Jay Edwards

You and I both already know, Morgan Wallen bleeds that Tennessee Orange, a huge Volunteers fan! So, after a big Tennessee win on Saturday, it’s only fitting you “walk-out” with some Tennessee royalty, right?

Morgan was joined by Peyton Manning, TN Coach Josh Heupel, as well as their QB Nico Iamaleava and WR Bru McCoy. #6 Tennessee had just defeated #15 Oklahoma 25-15, so the current and former Tennessee super stars were the perfect for Morgan’s walk-out at night #2 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!