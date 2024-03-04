Morgan Wallen releases ‘Abbey Road Sessions’

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

To celebrate the one year anniversary of his One Thing At A Time Studio album, Morgan Wallen has released a surprise project called Abbey Road Sessions.

A video surface a couple of weeks ago of Morgan performing a never heard before “Lies, Lies, Lies” that left fans wondering if there was more to come. Well, wait no longer!

The full Abbey Road Sessions tracklist:

1. Thinkin’ Bout Me (Abbey Road Sessions)

2. Lies Lies Lies (Abbey Road Sessions)

3. Sunrise (Abbey Road Sessions)

4. Everything I Love (Abbey Road Sessions)

5. I Wrote The Book (Abbey Road Sessions)

6. I Deserve A Drink (Abbey Road Sessions)

7. Graveyard Whistling (Abbey Road Sessions)