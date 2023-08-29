Morgan Wallen to open a bar in downtown Nashville

Morgan Wallen 2023

By Woody

Morgan Wallen is the latest country music superstar to open their own bar in Music City! There has been no confirmation on the name of the bar or its grand opening date, but we do know that it will be located near Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and the Ryman Auditorium.

@nashville_stacy Probably should get in line right now 😂 #morganwallen #morganwallenmusic #morganwallenconcert #nashville #nashvillebars #nashvillebroadway #thingstodoinnashville #nashvilletn ♬ whiskey glasses twinsick edit - TWINSICK
