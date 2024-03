Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time album returned to the top spot this week on the Billboard 200 for the 19th nonconsecutive week breaking the record for most weeks at #1 for a country album. Garth Brooks previously held the record with his album Ropin’ the Wind back from 1991-92.

Morgan is closing in on the top spot across all formats held by Adele’s 21 which went #1 24 nonconsecutive weeks from 2011-12.