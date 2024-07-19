Morgan Wallen announces 2nd hometown show

Morgan Wallen won 11 awards Sunday night.

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

“One Night At A Time” just became two nights at a time. Morgan Wallen just announced a 2nd show at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville after the first one sold out almost immediately.

After vanishing off of Instagram for a short period of time, Morgan reappeared this week with the announcement that he’s “coming home” to play a show in Knoxville at the home of his favorite team, the Tennessee Volunteers. That show, scheduled for September 22nd sold out so quickly that he decided to add a 2nd show.

The 2nd night will actually precede the first show and will happen September 20th.

With Morgan Wallen adding that 2nd show, this makes him the first artist in the venue’s nearly-100-year history to ever play two nights at that venue.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

