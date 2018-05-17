By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

As the Royal Wedding is approaching, all the final details are being put into place and the world is preparing for this historic event. We know that there has been some drama and talk about Megan Markle’s dad who recently had a heart attack, then worked with the paparazzi for some photos, and went back and fourth on whether he was attending the big day and walking his daughter down the aisle. Well now, some family members who weren’t invited to the wedding at all have shown up in London ready to go. Meghan Markle’s estranged family members have arrived to “visit all of the city’s tourist destinations.” The bride-to-be’s former sister-in-law Tracy Dooly (who used to be married to Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr.) and her adult sons Tyler and Thomas have been sharing photos of London landmarks and their hotel rooms on Facebook. It’s unknown why the Doolys are in town. They were rumored to be serving as special correspondents for Good Morning Britain‘s coverage of the big day. However, the show’s network ITV has shot down the claims and declared that the Dooleys will not be contributing.

In other news, if you think you’ll see a photo of Meghan’s Dress leaked on the internet before it can be published in a magazine, you’re wrong. Phones are being seized at the ceremony on Saturday in Windsor, England. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that all 600 guests will have their electronic devices confiscated upon arrival. The same protocol is also believed to have been put in place when Prince William and Kate Middleton married at Westminster Abbey in London back in 2011.

On a better note, the couple has announced who the bridesmaids and groomsmen will be in the big Royal Wedding! The attendants include Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who previously served in Aunt Pippa Middleton’s bridal party. Meanwhile, Markle’s two goddaughters–6-year-old Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt, who are sisters–are also in the bridal party; their parents are Markle’s close friends, Benita and Darren Litt. Markle also chose the three children of her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, who’s married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, as a bridesmaid and page boys.

We are ready to update you on everything that is The Royal Wedding this Saturday!