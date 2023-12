Skyville Live Salutes The Magic Of Music City NASHVILLE, TN - JULY 13: Pam Tillis performs onstage during Skyville Live Salutes the Magic of Music City on July 13, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for Skyville) (Frederick Breedon)

Lainey Wilson recently took home CMA Album of the Year with ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ but that did not stop country music icon Pam Tillis from having her own fun with the album cover.

Lainey loved Pam’s recreation of the album cover commenting, “I’m all for it 😂,” on the post.

‘Mom Jean Country’ has to be an early nominee for CMA Album of the Year in 2024, right?