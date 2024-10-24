Mobile phone manufacturer melds with Venom with slick new 'alien' case

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise.

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world's first "symbiotic smartphone," HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it's not an alien, it's a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you'd be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you'd be right — but you needn't worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they're not available for purchase.

