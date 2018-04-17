Miranda Lambert says Carrie Underwood can “sing her under the table”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Sunday night, Carrie Underwood was a show stopper, from her voice to her outfit, to her attitude. After her performance and a standing ovation at the ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert admits that her friend “can sing me under the table.” “It makes me proud to be a woman in this industry when I see her sing up there and do that,” Lambert tells Rolling Stone Country. “She’s one of the greatest singers of all time in any genre of music… I say that every time and I will continue to say that, but I’m just proud of her and I know how strong she is and how hard she’s worked.” Underwood’s performance of “Cry Pretty” at the ceremony was her first public gig following a nasty injury in November 2017.