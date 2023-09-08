Miranda Lambert Releases ‘Driving Back There in My Mind’ for Apple Music’s ‘Lost & Found’ series

Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Miranda Lambert performs onstage to kick off her sold out residency at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum ) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Country Music H)

In July, Apple Music announced it’s new Lost & Found series which focuses on showcasing unreleased country tracks from some of Music City’s best songwriters.

Jelly Roll was the first to announce his partnership with this new program, bringing us an unreleased track from the vault called “Draggin These Roots,” now available on Apple Music.

Turns out, Miranda Lambert is the next artist to join the initiative by releasing “Driving Back There In My Mind” as part of the series, which is a track written by The Love Junkies trio (Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose).

When she heard “Driving Back There In My Mind,” Miranda immediately fell in love with the “old-school country” sound and knew it was a perfect fit:

Fans can listen to the newest addition to the series now through Apple Music for free the first month and then $10.99/month afterwards.