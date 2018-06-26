Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 26, 2018

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About The Uncomfortable Part Of Her & Blake Shelton’s Marriage

Comments

Related

View Larger
Miranda Lambert Opens Up About The Uncomfortable Part Of Her & Blake Shelton’s Marriage
View Larger
Miranda Lambert Opens Up About The Uncomfortable Part Of Her & Blake Shelton’s Marriage

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Miranda Lambert seems to be opening up more and talking about her past relationship with Blake Shelton and how she felt while being with him. She recently released a statement saying  “I remember I told [manager] Marion [Kraft] that I needed to up my visibility on this record. I don’t know why I felt that way. Maybe it was the phase in my life where the tabloids came into play. The Hollywood part of my life, but really my husband’s life at that time. And I remember thinking, if we can focus on the music, the light’ll take the focus off all this other sh-t that doesn’t matter.”

She got a little deeper too…

“I remember telling Marion that I’m willing to do whatever publicity I have to do. Because I’m pretty private. It’s not my fave, the glam and cameras. It’s my least favorite part of the business,” Lambert admits. “But that record, particularly, I did a two-day photo shoot, just because it’s part of getting people to listen. I wanted people to hear my messages.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 24: Singers Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton attend 2014 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Carole King at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Singers Blake Shelton (L) and Miranda Lambert attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation