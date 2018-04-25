Now Playing
Posted: April 25, 2018

Miranda Lambert Is Moved On And Dating A Married Man

Miranda Lambert Is Moved On And Dating A Married Man

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Miranda Lambert has reportedly moved on from ex Anderson East with Turnpike Troubadours musician Evan Felker, who is technically still married. “They are very much involved,” a source tells  Us Weekly. Meanwhile, another insider says that the two “started spending a lot more time together while on the road” and that things just “happened” between them while Lambert was still dating East. Felker was still married to wife Staci Nelson when he began traveling with Lambert on her eighth headlining tour. He and Nelson are now estranged and both filed for divorce in February.

