Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker Call It Quits

Miranda Lambert made it official when she announced to The Tennessean that she is indeed a single woman now.

She and the Turnpike Troubadours singer, Evan Felker (both 34) are no longer together, but the reason behind the split has yet to be confirmed. But a source is coming forward and saying that Felker “crossed a line” that caused the relationship to end.

According to People, the source said “I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them. He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said to The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”