Posted: May 17, 2018

Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Officially Files For Divorce With Wife, Staci Felker

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

News broke a while back that Miranda Lambert has started a relationship with Evan Felker who was still married to Staci Felker at the time. Well,  Us Weekly reports that the Turnpike Troubadours musician filed a scheduling order to end the relationship on Tuesday, citing fears that Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” the divorce. The same day Felker filed the motion, Staci shared a cryptic message on social media about their relationship, writing, “WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY.” Felker and Lambert started seeing each other when his band toured with the country singer.

