Michelle Yeoh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Global action superstar and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will receive the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at the White House on Friday, May 3.

Yeoh was among 19 honorees, named by President Joe Biden, who "made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

Former talk show giant Phil Donahue was also among the honorees in the announcement, as were politicians including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Senator John Kerry, former Vice President Al Gore and entrepreneur-turned-former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Others who will receive the honor this year include Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, and Opal Lee, an educator and activist who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

