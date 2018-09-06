Now Playing
Posted: September 06, 2018

Michael Ray Reveals Why He Kept His Relationship With Carly Pearce A Secret

By MelissaOnK923

Back in July, we got the BIG news that Michael Ray and Carly Pearce were an item and we were SO excited. But apparently, they had been together for a while before they announced it, but just kept it a secret fro the world. Here’s why:

(Michael Ray) “The big thing with her and I was we wanted to…It’s very real. It’s a real thing that’s very serious to both of us. And we wanted to have that time together before letting everybody else in on it. You know what I mean, and just really get to know each other.”

But as many of us know, secrets don’t stay secrets for very long. Especially when  you are in the public eye like Michael and Carly:

(Michael Ray) “When hints started coming out…’cause it’s gonna. You know, you get like the little stuff happening and we’re like, ‘Okay, we need to say something now. And it made sense and it was the right time for it and we had that little bit of time together, kinda just out little secret for a little bit.”

