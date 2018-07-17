Now Playing
Posted: July 17, 2018

Michael Ray Makes Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Florida’s own Michael Ray made his late night TV debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ray sang his latest single “One The Got Away” – take a look below if you missed it:

 

