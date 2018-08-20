Michael Ray Helps Carly Pearce Pull Off Tour Prank On Rascal Flatts

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Now this is funny! But we hate to break it to you Michael… Carly has way better legs than you.

Over the weekend Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, and Carly Pearce has their last concert of the tour and it was a day full of celebrations. The guys of Rascal Flatts have Carly and Dan and Shay these cool motorcycle scooter things AND Michael ray surprised his girlfriend for her last concert of the tour. Best part was, Michael Ray may have surprised her but she used him to pull a prank on all the guys on tour. For the encore number where all of them took the stage one more time before the end of the show, Carly Pearce sent out Michael Ray as her! You can see the video below…