Michael Ray & Carly Pearce May Have A Fling In The Making

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

You may have to do some major cyber stalking to see these but Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have been commenting on each others Instagram photos with some cute heart eye emoji’s and fire, hearts, kissing emoji’s, anything and everything that’s very very flirty! And on one of Carly’s posts, a fan said “@carlypearce do you have to hide the wine when @michaelraymusic is around hahaha” and she responded with “LOL i prob should. ” Then on one of Michael Ray’s Instagram posts, Carly commented a smiley face and the fire emoji and Michael responded with “@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox’s? or 30-year-olds that can get that 50+ 10% off at Golden Corral? Cause if you are (dancing guy emoji)” So there is some MAJOR flirting going on between these two on Instagram and we hope its because they are an item, or about to be!!!