Posted: July 19, 2018

Michael Ray & Carly Pearce Confirm Relationship With Photo Together

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Welp, I guess we can say, “told you so!” Yesterday we caught wind that Michael and Carly may have had a relationship brewing via all of their Instagram flirting back and forth so….the both of them confirmed the relationship on Instagram late last night!:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

