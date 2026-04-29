Michael B. Jordan joins Elmo for a chat ahead of upcoming animated film 'Swapped'

If your kids can't wait to hear Michael B. Jordan voice Ollie in the new movie Swapped, they can catch him chatting with Elmo in a new video from Sesame Street.

Now available on Netflix and PBS Kids, the clip features Michael asking "Elmo B. Monster" a few questions because "questions is the best way to get to know someone."

"I think it's so important to get to know the people around you. Like your neighbors, local workers, teachers, store owners, people in your community," Michael says, before Elmo chimes in, "the people in your neighborhood."

"Asking questions and making connections is the best way to learn about new cultures, music, food and so much more," Michael adds. "We could really learn a lot from each other, Elmo."

He then asks Elmo questions, including: What's it like being a monster? What are some of the things monsters like? Why don't monsters wear shoes? And what kind of ice cream do you like?

"By asking questions, we can find out that even though we're different, we have a lot in common," Elmo says, after discovering they both love cherry vanilla ice cream.

Elmo then flips the script and asks Michael for a hug, before they head off to get their favorite ice cream.

Swapped arrives in theaters on Friday.

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