Mess, Chef! New 'Kitchen Nightmares'-branded rage rooms will let fans go all Gordon Ramsay

If you've ever wanted to just go off in a kitchen a la hot-tempered hotshot chef Gordon Ramsay, you may be in luck.

To celebrate the all new season of Kitchen Nightmares on Monday, September 25, Fox is opening restaurant-themed rage rooms and knife-throwing experiences in various locations in the U.S.

On Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, "fans will embrace the furious fun by smashing away their aggravation with Kitchen Nightmares-branded bats, small kitchen appliances, rolling pins, liquor bottles, vases and more," the network teases. "They will demolish dinner plates and glasses, while host and executive producer, Gordon Ramsay's voice explodes throughout the experience [to] encourage maximum breakage!"

As if you needed more reason to sign up, Fox "will also transform the traditional axe throwing experience into a kitchen theme, giving fans the opportunity to pitch chefs’ knives at a bullseye in close range."

For fans 18 and older, the rage rooms will open in five markets: Los Angeles; Tampa; Las Vegas; Rochester, New York, and Syracuse, New York. Reservations to participate in the "two-day immersive smashing experience" will open on September 20 at KitchenNightmaresRageRoom.com .

Here's a list of the participating locations:

LOS ANGELES, CA – Valley Smash 818 – 19314 Ventura Blvd B, Tarzana, CA 91356

TAMPA, FL– iSmash Tampa - 863 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511

LAS VEGAS, NV – Axehole Vegas – 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

ROCHESTER, NY – iSmash Rochester – 1225 Jefferson Rd Suite 24, Rochester, NY 14623

SYRACUSE, NY – iSmash Syracuse – 2104 Genessee St., Syracuse, NY 13219

