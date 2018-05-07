Meghan Markle Dishes Details About Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The Royal Wedding is getting closer and closer and Meghan Markle has filled the public in on some details for the wedding. Like, while Prince Harry has chosen Prince William as his best man for the upcoming royal wedding, Meghan Markle has opted not to have a maid of honor. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman told People on Friday. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.” As is the norm with royal weddings, Markle will have young bridal party members serve as pages and bridesmaids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to be among them…

ALSO, this is huge! After weeks of speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Meghan Markle’s parents will attend her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, with her father also giving away the bride. “Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George’s Chapel,” the statement reads in part. “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.” The announcement comes after Markle’s estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. warned Harry against marrying her in a scathing open letter. He also alleged that Meghan sent Thomas Sr. into debt by borrowing money and never paying him back. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Markle Sr. has yet to meet Harry, but will do so when he travels to London the week before their nuptials.