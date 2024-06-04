Megan Moroney shoots her shot at ‘Twisters’ actor Glen Powell

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Moroney performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Megan Moroney is the latest artist, joining Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman, to release her single from the upcoming Twisters album.

She took to the comments of her Instagram post on May 31 talking about the inspiration behind her new single, “Never Left Me,” to shoot her shot at Twisters lead actor, Glen Powell.

Megan Moroney Insta Post

The new Twisters album is set to be released the day of the film, July 19. Checkout the album’s track list below:

1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma

2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore

3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country

5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt

6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me

7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma

8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water

9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road

10. Kane Brown – Country Classic

11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart

12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away

13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It

14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl

15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love

16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t

17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm

18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind

19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)

20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do

21. The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County

22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine

23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy

24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)

25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop

26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown

27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home

28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death

29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky