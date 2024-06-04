Megan Moroney shoots her shot at ‘Twisters’ actor Glen Powell

Megan Moroney is the latest artist, joining Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman, to release her single from the upcoming Twisters album.
She took to the comments of her Instagram post on May 31 talking about the inspiration behind her new single, “Never Left Me,” to shoot her shot at Twisters lead actor, Glen Powell.
The new Twisters album is set to be released the day of the film, July 19. Checkout the album’s track list below:
1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma
2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore
3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country
5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt
6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me
7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water
9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road
10. Kane Brown – Country Classic
11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart
12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away
13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It
14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl
15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love
16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t
17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm
18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind
19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)
20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do
21. The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County
22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine
23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy
24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)
25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop
26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown
27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home
28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death
29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky