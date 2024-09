CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s a great day to be a Georgia fan! The Dawgs beat Clemson on Saturday 34-3 and Megan Moroney celebrated with Georgia fans at a local bar buying a round of shots for everyone and calling the Dawgs.

Megan grew up in Georgia, and graduated UGA - how fun for her to do this with so many other UGA fans! Check out the video below.