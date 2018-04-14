Meet the Hair-Stylist-Boss-Babe Behind The Stars’

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

If you follow Lauren Akins (Thomas Rhett”s wife), Brittany Aldean (Jason’s wife), Hailey Hubbard (Tyler of FGL’s wife), Abby Smyers (Dan of Dan + Shay’s wife), Kailey Dickerson (Russell Dickerson’s wife) on social media – then you’ve more than likely seen them with Ali Ryan.

Ali joked with me that you may see her in pictures with all the wives and wonder – “who’s the other girl?” She also refers to herself as the “third wheel,” or “third reel” – we’ve all been there haven’t we? When I found out I was coming out to the ACM’s for interview coverage with all of the country stars, I also wanted to find out more about Ali. After following her for awhile on Instagram, I knew she’d be a part of the ACMs and hair-styling all the stars. While they might be stars in our eyes, many of the country stars & their wives have become some of her best friends.

She’s spunky. She’s honest. She’s loyal & a hard worker. These are easily just some of the reasons why she has become their trusted confidant for all major events & personally a best friend to many of them. Kacey Musgraves even trusted Ali on her wedding day:

Ali moved to Nashville from New Jersey, and soon found herself going into business with Cassidy Bentley – wife of Dierks Bentley – to open up The Dry House Salon in Nashville. While Cassidy is moreso behind the scenes and one of the investors, Ali is fully involved and the creative hair stylist that’s made The Dry House a hot spot in Nashville not only for celebs, but for bachelorette parties, and even tourists visiting who have also come to learn about the salon on social media.

So – what’s it like to do the stars hair for all of their important events like the ACMs? You’d be surprised that not a ton of planning goes into it. When I asked Ali if the country stars and their wives do trial runs on what they want (much like a wedding trial I was expecting) – she laughed and said surprisingly no – they have pretty much come to trust Ali’s talent so much that they know whatever she comes up with on the day of the event is going to be their style and fit their personality.

Oh – and the guys? She says they’re even easier to style and cut than the ladies. Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard both trusted Ali to cut off their long locks they both once sported. (Fun fact – Ali revealed that she still has Jake’s hair in a box as they thought at some point they might be able to auction it off for charity, LOL).

Ali travels weekly with various country stars for their photo/video shoots, events, etc.- whether it’s an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, or a prestigious awards show – she says next on the list that she’d like to do is hair for one of her clients who may make it on Ellen.

The best part about it all? You can experience a service at The Dry House in Nashville too, it’s not just for the “stars.” I went last year and even got a picture in front of the infamous green wall If you’re ever in Nashville, go ahead and see it for yourself – plus, you may never know who you may bump into!