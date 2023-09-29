Max unveils first House of Halloween collection

The streaming service Max is getting into the spirit of the season with its first House of Halloween collection.

Digging into its expansive library, Max has subdivided its scares into various categories so that thrill-seekers of all ages can get in on the fun.

"Sweet Treat" highlights family-friendly titles like Coraline, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and the reality competition Halloween Cookie Challenge; "Scary, But Not Scary-Scary" includes the likes of HBO's The Last of Us and True Blood; "Haunt Your Dreams" goes for full-on horror.

That's where you'll find movies like Annabelle and the It films, as well as The Nun and the movie considered to be the scariest of all time, The Exorcist, which is turning 50 this year.

There's also a "Costume Inspiration" section to give you some ideas, with trick-or-treat time get-up inspo from projects ranging from The Flash to And Just Like That... to Our Flag Means Death.

Good luck finding somebody at the party who gets the latter reference, but you'll be best friends if you do, guaranteed.

Max also boasts plenty of animated family adventures for the season, including Halloween-themed episodes of Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo.

