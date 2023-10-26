Marvel movie director Joe Russo appears to shade Scorsese — via dog — over those "not cinema" comments

By Stephen Iervolino

In a video response to a seemingly benign post from Martin Scorsese about his pooch, four-time Marvel movie director Joe Russo seemed to pick at the scab from the famous filmmaker's "Marvel movies are not cinema" jab.

Scorsese showed a video of his dog, noting, "Oscar, show me 'sadness.'"

For his part, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame director Russo posted that video, adding, "Aw, look he has a schnauzer. I love schnauzers. And he named it Oscar. That's really cute. Oscar."

To that, Russo reveals he's holding his own schnauzer, and he says to it, "All right, come on, Box Office."

Endgame, Joe and brother Anthony Russo's last directorial effort for Marvel Studios, is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.

What's more, Joe pointed the video at the Killers of the Flower Moon director, captioning it, "It appears we have the same muse @martinscorsese."

The diss wasn't lost on the Russo Bros.' followers, one of whom mused, "For a second I thought this was gonna heal the Marvel - Scorsese divide."

