Martina McBride tapped as a judge on new talent competition show

Martina McBride will be giving lots of people a second chance at their dreams as she takes on the role of judge for the new talent competition show, Second Chance Stage.
Judging alongside actor Taye Diggs and SNL’s Heidi Gardner, this eight-episode series filmed in Kansas City will offer dancers, singers, and standup comics “who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a second chance at their big break,” plus an opportunity to win $100,000.
This new show is set to debut this fall on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.