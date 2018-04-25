Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 25, 2018

Maren Morris Shares Epic Wedding Video

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

{Note: language} Warning: Maren Morris uses adult language in the caption of the video.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd celebrated the one month mark of their wedding on Tuesday (4/24) by sharing a highlight reel of the big day. Set to the R&amp;B song “I Want to Love You Baby” by Peggy Scott &amp; Jo Jo Benson, the video takes fans behind the scenes of their wedding by the showing everything from the couple getting ready for the ceremony to guests dancing at the reception.

Check out the video here:

Instagram Photo

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation