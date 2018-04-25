Maren Morris Shares Epic Wedding Video

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

{Note: language} Warning: Maren Morris uses adult language in the caption of the video.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd celebrated the one month mark of their wedding on Tuesday (4/24) by sharing a highlight reel of the big day. Set to the R&B song “I Want to Love You Baby” by Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson, the video takes fans behind the scenes of their wedding by the showing everything from the couple getting ready for the ceremony to guests dancing at the reception.

Check out the video here: