Mandy Moore to reteam with 'This Is Us' creator on new Hulu series

Mandy Moore is reteaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of This Is Us, for which she earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming comedy film The Breadwinner, where she stars opposite Nate Bargatze.
This upcoming new drama series is the second Fogelman has created since This Is Us ended in May 2022. He also created the Hulu series Paradise, which premiered in January and stars fellow This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.
