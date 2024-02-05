'Maestro''s Bradley Cooper named Outstanding Performer of the Year by Santa Barbara Film Fest

Oscar-nominated Maestro star and director, Bradley Cooper, will be honored this week by the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Cooper will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award on Thursday, February 8, at an event held at the Arlington Theatre, in honor of his critically acclaimed portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Netflix's Maestro.

In a statement, the festival's director Roger Durling commented, "Bradley Cooper has proven to be an actor of incredible range and versatility. What has impressed me the most is that he has grown to be one of the most indelible directing voices. He's a renaissance man - an outstanding performer indeed!"

