We are seeing rumors starting that there could be an epic collaboration between two country superstars. Monday morning, Bailey Zimmerman shared a photo of him and Luke Combs onto social media with a very vague but very telling caption that the two are working on somthing together. “Well Y’all… BZ x @lukecombs 🔥👀" And the best part is Luke Combs commenting “Think they’re ready?” LUKE & BAILEY, WE ARE READY FOR WHATEVER IT IS!!!
Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Collab?
Whatever it is... YES
See your favorite artists perform live & up close!
Check out our podcasts!
Get the new K92.3 app!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!