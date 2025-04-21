Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Collab?

We are seeing rumors starting that there could be an epic collaboration between two country superstars. Monday morning, Bailey Zimmerman shared a photo of him and Luke Combs onto social media with a very vague but very telling caption that the two are working on somthing together. “Well Y’all… BZ x @lukecombs 🔥👀" And the best part is Luke Combs commenting “Think they’re ready?” LUKE & BAILEY, WE ARE READY FOR WHATEVER IT IS!!!