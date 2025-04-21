Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Collab?

Whatever it is... YES

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Luke Combs performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
By Melissa

We are seeing rumors starting that there could be an epic collaboration between two country superstars. Monday morning, Bailey Zimmerman shared a photo of him and Luke Combs onto social media with a very vague but very telling caption that the two are working on somthing together. “Well Y’all… BZ x @lukecombs 🔥👀" And the best part is Luke Combs commenting “Think they’re ready?” LUKE & BAILEY, WE ARE READY FOR WHATEVER IT IS!!!

