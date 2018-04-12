Now Playing
Posted: April 12, 2018

Luke Covers Huge Luke Bryan Hit Back In 2011

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Who knew back in 2011 that this guy would be where he is today! Luke Combs, had his own headlining tour already, has opened for some of the biggest artists in country music, and now has a number one song or two under his belt. And it’s just the beginning…

