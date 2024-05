When you take a tumble on stage in front of thousands and thousands of your fans, the only thing you can do is laugh it off and have fun with it. Right? Well, that’s exactly what Luke Combs did!

As he was making his way to the stage over the weekend at Levi Stadium, which is home to the 49ers, Luke’s foot slips out from underneath him and down he goes. The best part is when he declared himself safe, like he was simply sliding into home while he was down. Didn’t miss a beat!