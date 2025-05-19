Luke Combs Shares Exciting Career Update

Luke Combs shared a life update and also teased some HUGE news!

“Got a big tour coming up next year, I just kinda finalized all the details on that here in the last week or so. So new record coming up soon, new tour coming up, just excited, man.” -Luke Combs

He also thanked everyone for letting him take some time off to soak up and enjoy time with his family - his wife Nicole, and his boys Tex and Beau.

He also threw in a little teaser...could a collab with Pam Tillis be on the way?! He was rockin’ a Pam Tillis t-shirt Luke said “There also may or may not be an Easter egg regarding new music in this video that will one day make sense.”

We’re excited for 2025 with Luke Combs and can’t wait for the new music on the way!