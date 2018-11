By AJ Maguire

Luke Combs Sets New Record With 4th Consecutive #1 “She Got the Best of Me”

Luke Combs may have only one major-label studio record to his name, but he’s already setting records on the radio. Nash Country Daily reports that Combs just notched his fourth consecutive #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “She Got the Best of Me.” That feat makes Combs the only solo country artist in history to score four consecutive #1 hits on that chart with his first four singles. Combs’ other chart toppers–all off his June 2017 album This One’s for You are “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours” and “One Number Away.”

