Luke Combs Performed on Good Morning America

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Luke Combs is quickly working his way up the success ladder. His new album is doing VERY well, he has a few number one songs, and now he’s on Good Morning America! If you missed his performance, click the link below…

Watch: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/culture/video/luke-combs-performs-best-live-gma-56912125