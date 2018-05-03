Now Playing
Posted: May 03, 2018

Luke Combs Officially Partners with Columbia

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

If you know Luke Combs, you know this guy enjoys his Columbia fishing shirts and getting out on the water.

He’s now officially partnered with the brand and they filmed this video with his crew to kick off the campaign:

