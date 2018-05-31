Luke Combs Admits His Music Changed His Life, And His Travel

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s uncommon these days for you to meet someone, that isn’t a child anymore, who has never been on an airplane. But before Luke Combs music took off and he became a big country star, he admits he didn’t do much flying, and when we say much we mean none at all! Things changed drastically in the last few years with his career hitting a high note. That guy is all over the place including Australia, Europe, and Canada:

Luke Combs said, “We’ve been everywhere this past year and it’s hard to believe that? you know, I just turned 28 in March and when I was 25 in November of 2015 I’d never been on an airplane before in my life. And here I’ve flown literally around the world in the last two months.”

Luke releases a deluxe version with five new songs of his This One’s For You album on Friday (6/1).