Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Hilarious Video Of Luke Trying To Surf

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Luke Bryan’s family has a summer beach house that they like to spend their free time and they must be there right now, Luke’s wife, Caroline, was kind enough to post some of the highlights on Instagram Stories. In one of the videos, Caroline filmed Luke’s mom, LeClaire, trying her best to do the splits on the beach as Luke enjoyed himself and swam in the background. But LeClaire’s attempt at the splits was unsuccessful, as she lost her balance and tumbled to the sand. Another video show’s Bryan trying to catch a wave on his surfboard, but that didn’t turn out very well either.

***note some language is used in the video…