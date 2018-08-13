Now Playing
Posted: August 12, 2018

Luke Bryan & Wife Face-plant Into Ground During Son’s Birthday Party Activities

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We always know that Luke Bryan is down to have a good time. Even at his son Tate’s 8th birthday party. Caroline, Luke’s wife, posted the video below to Instagram of them riding down a hill on an inflatable shark, being pulled by a lawn mover, and half way down the hill they face-plant into, what looks like, a bale of hay. 😂 She captioned the video saying “That dorsal fin went into places it never should go. Ever!”

