Last night was the season finale of American Idol’s first season after it was rebooted by ABC. The judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, all performed but one of our favorites was Luke Bryans brand new single that was co-written by Maren Morris and her hubby Ryan Hurd. It’s called “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” What do ya think of it?