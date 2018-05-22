Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 22, 2018

Luke Bryan Sings New Single On American Idol Finale, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Last night was the season finale of American Idol’s first season after it was rebooted by ABC. The judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, all performed but one of our favorites was Luke Bryans brand new single that was co-written by Maren Morris and her hubby Ryan Hurd. It’s called “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” What do ya think of it?

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation