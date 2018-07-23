Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2018

Luke Bryan Runs Out Of Gas On The Road

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is hilarious…. 😂😂😂 Luke Bryan posted to social media that him, his wife, and his kids were in the car and the video was him and his whole family telling his 4.3 million followers that he ran out of gas while driving… and the best part was that his wife, Caroline, shared the video. She captioned it “I told him to get gas…”

Instagram Photo

