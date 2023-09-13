Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning team up for new country music docuseries called “It’s All Country”

LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING ABC/Art Streiber

By Woody

Hulu has greenlit a country music docuseries that will be hosted by none other than country music superstar, Luke Bryan. The docuseries, “It’s All Country,” will take you through the iconic songs, artists, and moments that changed the face of country music forever. “Marking 100 years since the first country music record was made, the series highlights the cultural impact and memorable performers and performances that make country music an American and growing global sensation.”

“It’s All Country” will be produced by Peyton Manning’s production company, Omaha Productions. No release date has been set for the six-episode docuseries.

Luke and Peyton first teamed up to host the 2022 CMAs.


