Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean Headlining Show At Sanford Stadium In Athens Georgia

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes on April 05, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s time to call the Dawgs!!! Sic ‘em! Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will be reuniting for a co-headlining concert at UGA’s Sanford Stadium April 25th, 2026!

Luke & Jason are both Georgia natives and HUGE fans of the Dawgs so this is going to be special. This marks the first concert at Sanford Stadium in more than a decade - the last time the stadium hosted a concert was Jason Aldean back in 2013 for his Night Train tour with Luke Bryan as the opening act!

“Luke and I had a chance to play at Sanford Stadium in 2013, the first concert — and only concert, I think — to ever be held there... To be able to go back again and do it again, Luke and I doing that together, is going to be pretty incredible. My favorite show we’ve ever done right there." -Jason Aldean

General tickets go on sale October 3rd