Posted: July 12, 2018

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini Sharing Cryptic Social Media Posts

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Somethings happening with some of the big artists in country music and we aren’t sure what it is yet. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerinj have shared photos to their Instagram that’s stirring up questions.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, all three artists have posted individual photos on Instagram–without captions–that depict their likenesses created on landscapes.

Some folks have theorized that Jason and Kelsea may be joining Luke on his six-date Farm Tour ( Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6), but Kelsea is occupied as part of Keith Urban‘s Graffiti U Tour each of the six dates of Farm Tour, and Jason has existing performances listed on his tour schedule that coincide with dates on Luke’s Farm Tour. Think any other artist will join and post a similar photo?

Comments

