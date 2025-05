Luke Bryan, George Birge compete in the Golden Bear Pro-Am at Memorial Tournament

Luke Bryan performs during Day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan and George Birge were in Dublin, Ohio yesterday (May 28) competing in the Golden Bear Pro-am at the Memorial Tournament. The two country music stars were paired together along with Luke’s son Tate and PGA pro Jordan Spieth.

Other celebrities that competed include Peyton Manning, Steph Curry, Rob Lowe, Nick Saban, Noah Kahan, and more!