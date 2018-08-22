Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2018

Luke Bryan Encounters Grizzly Bear That Drinks His Beer

Luke Bryan Encounters Grizzly Bear That Drinks His Beer

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

So of course Luke Bryan gets into craziness when he is on break from tour. He just can’t seem to have a “normal” vacation. LOL He encountered a grizzly bear! The bear also, was very very ballsy… he had the nerve to drink Luke Bryan’s beer! Bryan posted a video of the incident on Instagram Monday. It captures a beautiful, hilly scene with green trees and river. As the grizzly ambles near the river, Bryan’s friends laugh as one says, “he’s drinking your beer.” Bryan’s caption for the video is, “Grizzly literally drinking my beer.” The singer’s What Makes You Country tour picks up again in Indianapolis on Friday.

Instagram Photo

